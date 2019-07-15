iTunes gift cards 20% off for Prime Day: $50 for $40

- Jul. 15th 2019 7:45 am ET

$40
0

As part of its Prime Day festivities, Amazon is offering 20% off $50 iTunes gift cards at $40. You can use these gift cards to grab discounted Apple music subscriptions, along with other streaming services. Head over to our daily app and games roundup to score even better deals. Full terms and conditions below.

Terms and Conditions:

Valid only on purchases made in the U.S. from the Apple Media Service. Use requires an Apple ID & prior acceptance of license & usage terms. Not redeemable for cash, for resale, for shipments outside the U.S & no refunds or exchanges (except as required by law). Data collection and use subject to Apple’s Privacy Policy; see apple.com/privacy. Neither Apple nor Issuer is responsible for any loss or damage resulting from lost or stolen cards or for use without permission. Void where prohibited. Terms apply; see apple.com/us/go/legal/gc. App Store & iTunes gift cards are issued and managed by Apple Value Services (“Issuer”). Copyright 2018 Apple Inc. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$40

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Apple Prime Day 2019

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp