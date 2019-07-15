Prime Day kids’ toys from $7: Melissa & Doug, Fingerlings, FAO Schwarz, more

Amazon is offering up to 50% or more off a wide selection of kids’ toys for Prime Day 2019. Prime members will find a massive selection of options from top brands like Melissa & Doug, Green Toys, Fingerlings, FAO Schwarz and many more. With deals starting from just $7 or less with free shipping across the board, now is a great time to knock a bunch of those summer birthday gifts off of your list or maybe just to get a special treat delivered for your little person. Head below for our top kids’ toy deals for Prime Day 2019.
Best Prime Day Kid’s Toy Deals:
- Melissa & Doug Solar System Floor Puzzle $7 (Reg. $12+)
- Melissa & Doug Restaurant Play Set $18.50 (Reg. $25)
- Melissa & Doug Ice Cream Set $16.50 (Reg. $25)
- Green Toys Car Carrier Vehicle Set Toy $13 (Reg. $19+)
- Fingerlings HUGS Kiki $14 (Reg. $30)
- FAO Schwarz Original Classic Stuffed Teddy $22 (Reg. $25+)
- Star Wars Ultimate Co-pilot Chewie $45 (Reg. $75)
- 52-piece Tegu Magnetic Wooden Block Set $69 (Reg. 98+)
- FAO Schwarz Ultimate Piano Dance Mat $83 (Reg. $118)
- 2019’s biggest LEGO sale for Prime Day with deals from $9
- Nerf blaster deals from $11 or less…
- Board/Card game deals from $8.50: Exploding Kittens, Monopoly, more
- Plus even more Fingerlings…
- And more discounted Melissa & Doug Kits…
Melissa & Doug Star Diner Restaurant Play Set:
- DURABLE PLAY FOOD AND ACCESSORIES: The Melissa & Doug Star Diner Play Set comes with 41 high-quality, realistic kitchen and cooking play pieces that will inspire children to order, cook, and serve diner favorites.
- FULL KITCHEN ACCESSORIES: Our play food restaurant kit features all the essential equipment and utensils, including a spatula, a frying pan, a coffee pot, a plate, a fork, a knife, a spoon, a milkshake cup, a straw and a mug.
