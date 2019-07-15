Prime Day kids’ toys from $7: Melissa & Doug, Fingerlings, FAO Schwarz, more

Jul. 15th 2019

Amazon is offering up to 50% or more off a wide selection of kids’ toys for Prime Day 2019. Prime members will find a massive selection of options from top brands like Melissa & Doug, Green Toys, Fingerlings, FAO Schwarz and many more. With deals starting from just $7 or less with free shipping across the board, now is a great time to knock a bunch of those summer birthday gifts off of your list or maybe just to get a special treat delivered for your little person. Head below for our top kids’ toy deals for Prime Day 2019.

Best Prime Day Kid’s Toy Deals:

Melissa & Doug Star Diner Restaurant Play Set:

  • DURABLE PLAY FOOD AND ACCESSORIES: The Melissa & Doug Star Diner Play Set comes with 41 high-quality, realistic kitchen and cooking play pieces that will inspire children to order, cook, and serve diner favorites.
  • FULL KITCHEN ACCESSORIES: Our play food restaurant kit features all the essential equipment and utensils, including a spatula, a frying pan, a coffee pot, a plate, a fork, a knife, a spoon, a milkshake cup, a straw and a mug.
