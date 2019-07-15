Nerf’s motorized Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K hits low of $70 (Reg. $150), more

As a Prime Day deal, Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K for $69.99 shipped for Prime members. That’s $90 off the going rate found at retailers like Kohl’s and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. This motorized blaster is what you need to take Nerf wars to the next level. It’s capable of launching 8 rounds per second, and this kit comes with 200 of them. Each round shoots at up to 100 feet per second, allowing you to reach opposition from far away distances. A rechargeable NiMh battery allows you to refuel your blaster during downtime, so you’re ready to go again when the right moment strikes. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for even more Prime Day Nerf deals.

More Nerf deals at Amazon:

Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K features:

Advanced acceleration system: The Prometheus MXVIII-20k Nerf Rival blaster features an Advanced Acceleration System that fires up to 8 rounds per second*

Rechargeable battery: This fully motorized Nerf Rival toy blaster comes with a rechargeable NiMh battery and a wall charger so there’s no need to stock up on batteries

High-capacity hopper: This Nerf Rival Phantom Corps blaster has an easy-loading, high-capacity hopper that holds up to 200 Nerf Rival rounds

Comes with 200 high-impact rounds: The Nerf Prometheus MXVIII-20K blaster comes with 200 Nerf Rival high-impact foam rounds

Fires rounds at a velocity of 100 feet per second: Vanquish opponents as you blast rounds as a velocity of 100 feet per second (30 meters per second)

Includes 1x 9.6volt NiMh rechargeable battery

