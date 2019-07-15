Nerf’s motorized Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K hits low of $70 (Reg. $150), more

- Jul. 15th 2019 4:16 pm ET

$70
0

As a Prime Day deal, Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K for $69.99 shipped for Prime members. That’s $90 off the going rate found at retailers like Kohl’s and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. This motorized blaster is what you need to take Nerf wars to the next level. It’s capable of launching 8 rounds per second, and this kit comes with 200 of them. Each round shoots at up to 100 feet per second, allowing you to reach opposition from far away distances. A rechargeable NiMh battery allows you to refuel your blaster during downtime, so you’re ready to go again when the right moment strikes. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for even more Prime Day Nerf deals.

More Nerf deals at Amazon:

Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K features:

  • Advanced acceleration system: The Prometheus MXVIII-20k Nerf Rival blaster features an Advanced Acceleration System that fires up to 8 rounds per second*
  • Rechargeable battery: This fully motorized Nerf Rival toy blaster comes with a rechargeable NiMh battery and a wall charger so there’s no need to stock up on batteries
  • High-capacity hopper: This Nerf Rival Phantom Corps blaster has an easy-loading, high-capacity hopper that holds up to 200 Nerf Rival rounds
  • Comes with 200 high-impact rounds: The Nerf Prometheus MXVIII-20K blaster comes with 200 Nerf Rival high-impact foam rounds
  • Fires rounds at a velocity of 100 feet per second: Vanquish opponents as you blast rounds as a velocity of 100 feet per second (30 meters per second)
  • Includes 1x 9.6volt NiMh rechargeable battery

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$70

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
Toys & Hobbies NERF

About the Author