Amazon offers Pixel 3 from $539 for Prime Day, $100 gift card with 3a XL

Aside from a very notable Razer 2 Phone deal, Amazon is using Prime Day to roll out a number of price drops on Google’s latest flagship Android devices. Prime members can currently score Pixel 3 from $539 shipped in various colors. Regularly $799 for the 64GB model, this is a new Amazon all-time low. You can grab the Pixel 3 XL for $639 (Reg. $899). Pixel 3 sports Android 9.0 Pie, offers an OLED display with HDR, 12MP camera and more. In our hands-on review, we called it the best Android device on the market and better than some of the latest generation iPhones.
Want Pixel 3a? Amazon is currently throwing in a $100 gift card with the purchase of the XL model at $479. No word yet if this deal will be extended to the regular 3a. I’ve been using the Pixel 3a for a few weeks now. As a first time Android user, I’ve been really pleased with its quality and the camera is quite stellar. Head over to our review on 9to5Google for more information and don’t miss our roundup of the best must-have accessories for the new Pixel 3a.
Pixel 3 features:
- Capture the perfect shot every time, get things done with the Google Assistant, enjoy an all-day battery, and more.
- Get help from the Google Assistant: reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, buy tickets, get commute times, weather info, and more—all with a simple squeeze, or just by using your voice.
- Screen spam, scams, and other nuisance calls. Get real-time transcription and block unwanted callers so you’ll never hear from them again.
- Disconnect from your phone when and where you want with Digital Wellbeing. It lets you focus on time with family and friends by setting timers on apps and turning off visual notifications. Use the wind down mode to turn the screen to gray scale and get ready for a good night’s sleep.
