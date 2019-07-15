Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones offer 40 hour battery life for $140 (Reg. $190)

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon is offering its Prime members the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-ear Headphones in matte black for $139.99 shipped. We typically see this pair go for closer to $200 these days. This offer is a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, go no further than Beats’ popular Solo3 wireless. With Apple’s built-in W1 chip, you can count on stellar 40-hour battery life and near-instant connectivity. Perfect long listening sessions thanks to built-in memory foam ear cups. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for more headphone deals? Don’t miss the Bose Prime Day sale which has offers from $89 on headphones, speakers and much more.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature:

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone.

Premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics maximize clarity, breadth, and balance.

Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use. Assembled product dimensions (L x W x H): 4.53 x 5.83 x 8.30 inches

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls.

Comes with Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, Universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B), Quick Start Guide and Warranty Card.

