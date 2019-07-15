Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones offer 40 hour battery life for $140 (Reg. $190)

- Jul. 15th 2019 3:34 am ET

$140
0

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon is offering its Prime members the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-ear Headphones in matte black for $139.99 shipped. We typically see this pair go for closer to $200 these days. This offer is a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, go no further than Beats’ popular Solo3 wireless. With Apple’s built-in W1 chip, you can count on stellar 40-hour battery life and near-instant connectivity. Perfect long listening sessions thanks to built-in memory foam ear cups. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for more headphone deals? Don’t miss the Bose Prime Day sale which has offers from $89 on headphones, speakers and much more.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature:

  • With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone.
  • Premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics maximize clarity, breadth, and balance.
  • Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use. Assembled product dimensions (L x W x H): 4.53 x 5.83 x 8.30 inches
  • Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls.
  • Comes with Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, Universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B), Quick Start Guide and Warranty Card.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$140

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Headphones Prime Day 2019 Beats

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp