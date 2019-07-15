Synology’s 2-Bay NAS hits new $119 all-time low for Prime Day + more from $5

Following its SanDisk and WD storage sale, Amazon offers the Synology 2-Bay DS218j DiskStation NAS for $118.99 shipped as part of its Prime Day 2019 event. This deal is exclusive for Prime members. Normally selling for $160, that’s good for a 30% discount, is $11 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Synology’s 2-Bay NAS supports up to 24TB of storage and boasts a maximum of 113MBps transfer speeds. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two USB 3.0 ports as well as Gigabit Ethernet input. All of which makes it a fantastic backup or media server. Over 285 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Shop additional storage deals below.

Also on sale is the Synology 4-Bay DS918+ DiskStation NAS for $467.49. Normally selling for $549, that’s good for a 15% discount, is the first time we’ve seen it under $500 and is a new all-time low. Standout features here include 4GB of RAM, up to 225 MBps transfer speeds and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 530 customers.

Synology DiskStation DS218j 2-Bay NAS features:

2 x 3.5/2.5″ SATA HDD/SSD Drive Bays

1.3 GHz Realtek Marvell Armada Dual-Core

512MB of DDR3 RAM

1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A Ports

RAID 0, 1, Basic, Hybrid, and JBOD

Sequential Reads up to 113 MB/s

Sequential Writes up to 112 MB/s

Hardware Encryption Engine

Synology DiskStation Manager OS

