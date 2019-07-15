Synology’s 2-Bay NAS hits new $119 all-time low for Prime Day + more from $5

- Jul. 15th 2019 5:20 am ET

From $5
0

Following its SanDisk and WD storage sale, Amazon offers the Synology 2-Bay DS218j DiskStation NAS for $118.99 shipped as part of its Prime Day 2019 event. This deal is exclusive for Prime members. Normally selling for $160, that’s good for a 30% discount, is $11 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Synology’s 2-Bay NAS supports up to 24TB of storage and boasts a maximum of 113MBps transfer speeds. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two USB 3.0 ports as well as Gigabit Ethernet input. All of which makes it a fantastic backup or media server. Over 285 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Shop additional storage deals below.

Also on sale is the Synology 4-Bay DS918+ DiskStation NAS for $467.49. Normally selling for $549, that’s good for a 15% discount, is the first time we’ve seen it under $500 and is a new all-time low. Standout features here include 4GB of RAM, up to 225 MBps transfer speeds and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 530 customers.

Other notable storage deals include:

Synology DiskStation DS218j 2-Bay NAS features:

  • 2 x 3.5/2.5″ SATA HDD/SSD Drive Bays
  • 1.3 GHz Realtek Marvell Armada Dual-Core
  • 512MB of DDR3 RAM
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port
  • 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A Ports
  • RAID 0, 1, Basic, Hybrid, and JBOD
  • Sequential Reads up to 113 MB/s
  • Sequential Writes up to 112 MB/s
  • Hardware Encryption Engine
  • Synology DiskStation Manager OS

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $5

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
synology

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go