Prime Day’s SanDisk and Western Digital sale starts at $10

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon is offering Prime members SanDisk and Western Digital storage from $9.99 shipped. Our top pick is the SanDisk 400GB microSDXC card for $44.99. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and a great way to add storage to your Nintendo Switch, Android device, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 18,600 Amazon customers.

We’re also eyeing Western Digital’s 6TB External Hard Drive for $89.99. It typically goes for $20 more with this Prime Day deal being a new Amazon all-time low by $20. Ideal for Time Machine backups or simply storing daily-used files, images, and other content. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

SanDisk 400GB microSD card features:

Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras

Capacities up to 512GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; results and Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)

Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.) lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (Based on 4.1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3.5MB) with USB 3.0 reader. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)

Load apps faster with A1-rated performance (A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.)

