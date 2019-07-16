Have R2-D2 help you code with the $75 littleBits Droid Inventor Kit at 25% off

- Jul. 16th 2019 11:03 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit for $74.85 shipped. Typically selling for $100 or so these days, today’s deal is good for a 25% discount, is the best price we’ve seen in months and comes within $7 of the all-time low.  The littleBits Droid Inventor Kit allows you to head to a galaxy far, far away to hone your programming skills. It includes over 22 different missions to teach you everything from the fundamentals to more in-depth coding know-how. Rated 4/5 stars from over 490 customers, and you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

Prime Day is also delivering a variety of kids’ toy deals from $7: Melissa & Doug, Fingerlings, FAO Schwarz, more. Plus we saw Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kit at a new all-time low of $60.

littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit features:

  • Now with coding! Kids learn how to control electronics with code in 6+ New Block-Based coding missions.
  • Award-winning: winner of 50+ toy awards and gift guides, including creative toy of the year, Good Housekeeping & ttpm.
  • Missions & challenges: now with 22+ missions in the app so kids can teach their Droid new skills.
  • Customizable: missions help kids get creative, inventing new Droids & giving them personality.

