QNAP’s 4-Bay Thunderbolt 3 NAS returns to all-time low at $799 (Save 20%)

B&H offers the QNAP TS-453BT3-8G-US Four-Bay Thunderbolt 3 NAS for $799 shipped. Normally selling for $1,000 at Amazon, that’s good for an over 20% discount, matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low and is only the third notable price drop. As far as NAS come, QNAP’s 4-bay option is as feature-packed as you’ll find. It’s headlined by two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, as well as a 10Gb Ethernet input. You’ll be able to take advantage of up to 690 MBps transfer speeds and with dual M.2 SATA SSD slots, benefit from caching to access data even faster. Other notable inclusions are 8GB of RAM, an HDMI output, two Gigabit Ethernet ports and five USB 3.0 inputs. Rated 4/5 stars. More details below.

Prime Day is also discounting Synology’s 2-Bay NAS to a new all-time low of $119 + more from $5. And for various ways to fill your NAS with storage, the SanDisk and Western Digital sale has notable options from $10.

QNAP 4-Bay Thunderbolt 3 NAS features:

The TS-453BT3 is powered by a 1.5 GHz Intel Celeron J3455 Quad-Core processor and 8GB of DDR3L RAM in a 2 x 4GB configuration. Network connectivity is achieved using the one 10GbE port and two Gigabit Ethernet ports that help accelerate virtualization applications and file sharing across devices. Or, use one of the Thunderbolt 3 ports on your Mac to get direct 10GbE access using the Thunderbolt-to-Ethernet (T2E) converter. This NAS also supports a variety of RAID modes, including RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, Hot Spare, and Global Hot Spare, each of which offers data redundancy, speed, or a combination of both.

