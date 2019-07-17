VR awaits with a new all-time low on the Oculus Go Headset at $149 ($50 off)

- Jul. 17th 2019 8:49 am ET

Newegg offers the Oculus Go 32GB Standalone Virtual Reality Headset for $149 shipped when applying code 75SZC7 at checkout. Normally selling for $199 at Amazon and Best Buy as well as Walmart, that’s good for a $50 discount, is $10 under the Prime Day offer and is the best price we’ve seen. Upgrade to the 64GB version for $209 with code ECSSGO64, taking off $50 as well, although shipping adds another $5 for this model. Immerse yourself in a bevy of games, movies, live sporting events and other 3D experiences with the Oculus Go. This standalone virtual reality headset doesn’t require any additional hardware and features a 2560×1440 display with 538ppi. It’s a great option for getting started with virtual reality without much overhead. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,300 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to try out virtual reality and happen to own a Nintendo Switch, then the Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Starter Set at $40. We loved it in our hands-on review and found it to be ” the most fun cardboard creation yet from Nintendo.” It brings a 3D shooting gallery experience to the hybrid console and is a simplistic, yet unique and immersive way to game.

Oculus Go features:

Oculus Go is the easiest way to jump into virtual reality. For the first time, Oculus brings you a truly standalone VR headset—with no additional devices required while in VR. Oculus Go is portable, comfortable, and easy to use. Just put it on, switch it on, and watch a movie on a 180″ screen, catch a concert from the first row, play a game, or hang out with friends.

