Go cordless with a Dyson V6 Motorhead Vac for $150 (Amazon Refurb, Orig. $400)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord Free Vacuum for $149.99 shipped. This is an Amazon renewed/refurbished model with a 6-month Dyson warranty and a 90-day guarantee. Originally $400 or more, most V6 cordless models sell for around $210 or more these days with some models up at around $280. Today’s deal is the lowest total we can find for a V6 Motorhead. It features up to 20 minutes of cordless operation, the ability to transform into a handheld vac, and can handle both hard floors and carpet. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

You could also opt for a brand new Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $130 with a 2-year warranty. It has a slightly shorter runtime but is sure to get the job done. Or just go with the best-selling Eureka NES210 Blaze 3-in-1 for $30 shipped.

Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord Free Vacuum:

75% more brush bar power than the V6 Cord-free vacuum

Cord-free. Hassle-free. Quickly and easily clean when you need to

Up to 20 minutes of continuous suction. Trigger releases instantly. Also features max power mode – which provides up to 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks

The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt. 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust

