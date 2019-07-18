Samsung Galaxy S10e on sale from $350 as Prime Day deals roll on (Reg. $750)

- Jul. 18th 2019 9:14 am ET

0

Best Buy offers the Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB in unlocked condition for $349.99 shipped when you activate today on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. You’ll be charged an additional $40 activation fee. Want it completely unlocked free and clear? Amazon is still offering its Prime Day deal at $549.99. It typically goes for $750 with the Best Buy deal being the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. Samsung’s Galaxy S10e delivers a budget-friendly flagship Android phone packing a 5.8-inch 1080p display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and the latest Android Pie operating system. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers agree so far.

Put your savings to work and grab a Spigen case to protect your new Samsung Galaxy. This option costs $12 and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk.

Samsung Galaxy S10e features:

  • An immersive Cinematic Infinity Display, Pro-grade Camera and Wireless PowerShare. The next generation is here
  • Pro-grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro-quality images of the world as you see it
  • Intelligently accesses power by learning how and when you use your phone
  • A nearly frameless Cinematic Infinity Display for more detail and clarity, more immersive and uninterrupted content, in a slim, balanced form.
  • Share your power – with a friend’s phone or your own earbuds. Wireless PowerShare can boost energy to other devices wirelessly, just by placing them on the back of your Galaxy.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Samsung Android

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp