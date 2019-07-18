Samsung Galaxy S10e on sale from $350 as Prime Day deals roll on (Reg. $750)

Best Buy offers the Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB in unlocked condition for $349.99 shipped when you activate today on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. You’ll be charged an additional $40 activation fee. Want it completely unlocked free and clear? Amazon is still offering its Prime Day deal at $549.99. It typically goes for $750 with the Best Buy deal being the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. Samsung’s Galaxy S10e delivers a budget-friendly flagship Android phone packing a 5.8-inch 1080p display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and the latest Android Pie operating system. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers agree so far.

Put your savings to work and grab a Spigen case to protect your new Samsung Galaxy. This option costs $12 and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk.

Samsung Galaxy S10e features:

An immersive Cinematic Infinity Display, Pro-grade Camera and Wireless PowerShare. The next generation is here

Pro-grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro-quality images of the world as you see it

Intelligently accesses power by learning how and when you use your phone

A nearly frameless Cinematic Infinity Display for more detail and clarity, more immersive and uninterrupted content, in a slim, balanced form.

Share your power – with a friend’s phone or your own earbuds. Wireless PowerShare can boost energy to other devices wirelessly, just by placing them on the back of your Galaxy.

