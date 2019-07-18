Give Sony’s PlayStation Classic a try at just $20

Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $19.99. Free shipping is available on orders over $35; otherwise, you’ll need to opt for in-store pickup to side-step any delivery fees. For comparison, it originally sold for $100 but has been closer to $40 in recent weeks. Today’s offer is a match of the all-time low price. Sony’s PlayStation Classic Console sports 20 pre-loaded games, two controllers and a spot-on physical recreation of the original. It’s certainly a flawed console, but we found it to be enjoyable and even more so at $25. Be sure to swing by our roundup of the best PlayStation Classic accessories to complete your new setup.

Put your savings to work and grab a carrying case for PlayStation Classic. This option offers storage for both controllers, the console, various cables, and more. It’s an affordable way to tote your PlayStation Classic around and has great ratings.

Sony PlayStation Classic features:

A miniature recreation of the iconic PlayStation console, preloaded with 20 fan-favorite games along with two wired controllers for local multiplayer showdowns and a virtual memory card for vital game saves. PlayStation Classic also features the same famous logo, button layout, and outer packaging, but this mini console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation and includes an HDMI cable to connect directly to a TV.

