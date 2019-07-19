Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead $16, XCOM 2 from $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is offering Cuphead on Xbox One as a digital download for $15.99. Regularly $20, we almost never see this one go for any less than this. And in case you missed it, earlier this month an animated Netflix series was announced known as The Cuphead Show. You can read about all the details right here. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like XCOM 2, The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, LEGO DC Super-Villains, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 pre-orders, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, and many more down below.
- XCOM 2 on Xbox and PS4 from $5 (Reg. $10+) | Newegg
- Ultimate Alliance 3: Black Order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $20 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Fitness Boxing $30 (Reg. $41) | GameStop
- The Division 2 $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- NieR: Automata Gods Edition $27 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox One $35 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Using code RAGE2519 at checkout
- Or $40 at Amazon
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Resident Evil 2 $33.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $16 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $20 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
