It looks there is a Cuphead Netflix show on the way. The hit Studio MDHR game is being adapted in-house at Netflix with help from King Features Syndicate and key personnel from the game’s development team. Head below for more details on The Cuphead Show!

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Cuphead originally released back in 2017 to almost perfect review scores. The game’s hand-drawn, 1930’s inspired visuals are impressive to say the least. While it went through a series of development changes – initially appearing as though it would end up as a boss gauntlet – the folks at Studio MDHR fleshed it out into a full-on platformer with run and gun stages, an over world and two-player action. Now, after selling over 4 million copies and taking home the best indie game at the 2017 Game Awards, the Cuphead Netflix show is getting the green light.

The Cuphead Netflix Show:

Despite its playful visuals and vintage cartoon appeal, Cuphead is not a game for children. It is extremely difficult, even on the normal settings. And it looks like that sentiment is carrying over, at least to some degree, with the Cuphead Netflix show. In a recent interview with IGN, the game’s creators, Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, say this is not a “little kids cartoon”.

The Cuphead Netflix show will be a live action adaptation….just kidding. It is an animated series that follows the adventures of Cuphead and his brother Mugman across Inkwell isle after making a deal with the devil – a setup that will be very familiar to those that played the game. Not much else is known at this point.

King Features’ C.J. Kettler will executive produce while Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will be keeping an eye on things for Studio MDHR. The in-house Netflix Animation division will be producing with the Emmy award winning Dave Wasson of Mickey Mouse Shorts fame.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It’s hard to be excited for a game adaption of any kind these days. But there’s something about an animated Cuphead Netflix show that sounds incredibly appealing. I, for one, can’t really get enough of that old school animation style, so here’s to hoping it transfers well to the small screen. Netflix and friends did a great job with the animated Castlevania run in my opinion. And I think it’s safe to say that these Netflix game adaptions have fared much better over the last couple years compared to Hollywood’s not-so-successful attempts. I even still have high hopes for the Netflix Witcher series.

Cuphead, the game, is available on just about all platforms right now for around $20.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!