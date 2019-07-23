PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller drops to new low at $36 (20% off)

- Jul. 23rd 2019 3:44 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller for $36.06 shipped. Normally selling for $45, that’s good for a 20% discount, is $3 under our previous mention and is down to a new Amazon all-time low. PowerA’s pro-style Switch controller comes officially-licensed from Nintendo. It features a white and red colorware and features 30 hours of game time on a single battery. Other notable inclusions are Bluetooth compatibility, motion controls and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 430 gamers. More details below.

A great way to use your savings is with the AmazonBasics Switch Playstand at $9. This props up the console while gaming on-the-go and is an essential accessory for your portable setup.

Don’t forget to check out 8Bitdo’s new Sn30 Pro+ Nintendo Switch Gamepad, which is now available for pre-order. For other gear to outfit your hybrid console, be sure to check out our five favorite Nintendo Switch accessories starting at $20.

PowerA Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller features:

  • Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons
  • LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning
  • Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay
  • Official Licensed Product with 2 year limited warranty

