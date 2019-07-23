PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller drops to new low at $36 (20% off)

Amazon offers the PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller for $36.06 shipped. Normally selling for $45, that’s good for a 20% discount, is $3 under our previous mention and is down to a new Amazon all-time low. PowerA’s pro-style Switch controller comes officially-licensed from Nintendo. It features a white and red colorware and features 30 hours of game time on a single battery. Other notable inclusions are Bluetooth compatibility, motion controls and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 430 gamers. More details below.

PowerA Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller features:

Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons

LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Official Licensed Product with 2 year limited warranty

