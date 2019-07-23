Sabrent’s Universal Docking Station has HDMI, Ethernet, more: $49.50 (30% off)

Store4PC via Amazon is currently offering the Sabrent Universal Docking Station Stand for $49.69 shipped. You’ll need to apply code 29DDH7O6 at checkout to take advantage of the discount. That’s good for a savings of 30%, comes within $4 of our previous mention and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. This dock features HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, as well as dual USB 3.0 ports and more. The stand design makes it ideal for tablets, Chromebooks and other more lightweight devices. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 485 shoppers. More details below.

Those looking for something a bit more affordable can instead opt for Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $35 when clipping the on-page coupon. This portable alternative brings Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI and three USB 3.0 ports to your Mac.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing Sabrent’s 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub on sale for under $6 (40% off) as well as the brand’s USB-C PD Dock at $119.

Sabrent Universal Docking Station Stand features:

Upgrade your windows laptop, Windows desktop, Windows tablet (except Windows RT), Mac, MacBook, MacBook Air MacBook Pro and more. With today’s technology comes portability.now with one Simple USB cord, you can have access to up to two Full-HD displays (HDMI and DVI-I) for mirroring/extending your desktop to external monitors, as well as gigabit Ethernet network data, Microphone, speakers, external hard drive, Optical Disk Drive, printers, USB keyboard, mouse and many other USB devices.

