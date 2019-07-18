Sabrent USB-C PD dock adds big-time I/O like 4K, Ethernet, much more for $119

Store4PC via Amazon offers the Sabrent USB-C Dual 4K Universal Dock for $119.69 shipped when promo code 37UX6X3Q is applied during checkout. Regularly $190, today’s deal is a new all-time low by over $60. Looking to significantly expand your I/O? Consider going with with Sabrent dock which adds four USB A ports, two USB-C, Gigabit Ethernet, dual 4K outputs, along with audio connectivity. Best of all, there’s USB-C PD support, so you can keep on charging your MacBook while in-use. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save quite a bit and go with Anker’s streamlined USB-C hub for a fraction of the cost. You’ll still get a few USB-A ports, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet, but can really cutdown on the overall bulk, making it ideal for frequent travelers.

Sabrent USB Type-C Docking Station features:

Enables Dual 4K display extension simultaneously. Video output: HDMI 4K 30Hz; DP ports 4K 30Hz.

4-Usb 3.0 Type-A and 2 USB-C data transfer ports up to 5Gbps.

Includes 1 USB-C to USB-A and 1 USB-C to USB-C cables.

Supports RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port. 3.5mm Stereo audio output + 3.5mm microphone input.

Power delivery enables you to charge your laptop through the same Type-C cable (up to 60 watts).

