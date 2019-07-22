This Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub is yours for under $6 Prime shipped (40% off)

Store 4PC (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub with Individual LED Power Switches (HB-UM43) for $5.95 after you apply coupon code 3454GUZR at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $9.50 or more, today’s deal is matching the previous sale price and the best we can find. This best-selling hub provides 4 USB 3.0 ports along with LED indicators for each. Transfer speeds reach up to 5Gbps and it is reverse compatible with older USB devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

We also still have the Sabrent USB-C PD dock on sale with additional connectivity options including 4K and Ethernet. The AmazonBasics cables start at under $5 Prime shipped if you’re looking for some fresh new USB cords.

Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub:

Instantly Add Four USB 3.0 Ports to Any Compatible Device

LED Indicators Display Power Status for Each Port

Supports Transfer Speeds up to 5Gbps (USB 3.0), 480Mbps (USB 2.0), 12Mbps (USB 1.1)

Reverse Compatible USB 2.0 and USB 1.1

Easy Setup: No Installation; Plug & Play and Hot Swappable

