This Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub is yours for under $6 Prime shipped (40% off)

Store 4PC (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub with Individual LED Power Switches (HB-UM43) for $5.95 after you apply coupon code 3454GUZR at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $9.50 or more, today’s deal is matching the previous sale price and the best we can find. This best-selling hub provides 4 USB 3.0 ports along with LED indicators for each. Transfer speeds reach up to 5Gbps and it is reverse compatible with older USB devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,700 Amazon customers. More details below.
We also still have the Sabrent USB-C PD dock on sale with additional connectivity options including 4K and Ethernet. The AmazonBasics cables start at under $5 Prime shipped if you’re looking for some fresh new USB cords.
Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub:
- Instantly Add Four USB 3.0 Ports to Any Compatible Device
- LED Indicators Display Power Status for Each Port
- Supports Transfer Speeds up to 5Gbps (USB 3.0), 480Mbps (USB 2.0), 12Mbps (USB 1.1)
- Reverse Compatible USB 2.0 and USB 1.1
- Easy Setup: No Installation; Plug & Play and Hot Swappable
