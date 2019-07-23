Ultimate Ears’ BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 Speakers get up to 20% discount from $120

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $119.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $150, that’s good for a 20% discount and is a match of the Amazon low. For comparison, we have seen it sell for less once before, with today’s offer being the second-best we’ve seen overall. Delivering up to 15 hours of 360-degree audio playback, BOOM 3 touts a water, dust and drop-proof design. This speaker also has Ultimate Ears’ new Magic Button for effortless control of your music and can even be synced up with other UE speakers to widen the soundstage. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 285 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more

Update 7/23 @ 2:15 PM: JBL is currently offering its Link 20 Assistant-enabled Bluetooth Speaker in certified refurbished condition for $47.99 shipped. Originally selling for $200, we’ve more recently seen a new condition model fetch that direct from JBL. Today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. With up to ten hours of battery life on a single charge, Link 20 offers hands-free access to Google Assistant. Its internal audio array is said to offer rich stereo sound and a water-resistant design means you can rock out by the pool this summer. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 315 customers. Includes a one-year JBL warrant

Step up to the higher-end Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, which is also on sale at Amazon as well as Best Buy for $169.99. Normally selling for $200, that saves you $30 and matches the Amazon all-time low. UE’s MEGABOOM 3 features similar functionality to the standard BOOM 3 like an IP67 water and dust-proof design, but with 20-hour battery life and a more powerful speaker array. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 200 customers.

Plus, be sure to check out our recent hands-on look at the WONDERBOOM 2, where we called it summer’s best Bluetooth speaker.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 features:

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is a super-portable wireless speaker built for adventure. It rocks immersive 360° sound with deep bass, all carefully balanced so you can hear every note. But BOOM 3 also hangs tough. It’s seriously waterproof, dustproof, and drop proof which means you can bring vibes anywhere.

