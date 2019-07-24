Apple refurbished 12″ MacBooks and iPad Pros up to $540 off for today only

Today only, Woot is offering several notable deals on previous generation Apple products including MacBooks and iPad Pro in certified refurbished condition. One standout here is the mid 2017 12-inch MacBook with Retina Display 1.2GHz/256GB/8GB for $869.99 Prime shipped. This model originally sold for $1,299 and now goes for around $1,099 direct from Apple in refurbished condition. They are “Apple Certified Refurbished” and include a one year warranty from Apple. However, if you don’t mind going with just a 90-day Woot warranty, you can score this laptop from just $759.99 Prime shipped. A great option for grandma or the kids, with a Retina display, USB-C connectivity and more, it might be a solid option for yourself as a basic web surfer as well. More details below.

You can browse through the rest of today’s previous generation Apple refurbished sale right here. And head over to our Apple Guide for even more. We also still have Apple’s prev-gen. MacBook Air at one of its best prices yet from $950 right now. As well as deep deals on iPad Pros and Apple’s Space Gray Magic Trackpad 2.

12-inch MacBook:

The 7th Gen Kaby Lake Intel Core m3 processor with 14nm process technology provides fast dual-core performance. The dual cores can run at a stock speed of 1.2 GHz and can boost up to 3.0 GHz as needed, thanks to Intel Turbo Boost 2.0 technology. With a 4MB L3 cache and 8GB of onboard 1866 MHz LPDDR3 RAM, the MacBook provides fast and energy efficient performance.

