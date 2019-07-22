Apple’s prev-gen. MacBook Air drops to one of its best prices yet from $950

- Jul. 22nd 2019 8:39 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air starting at $949.99 for the 128GB model. You’ll find it selling for the same price at Best Buy as well as with added tax benefits at B&H. Today’s price drop is good for a nearly $250 discount, is $49 under our previous mention and is right around the best price we’ve seen to date. Step up to the 256GB model at $1,099.99. Standout inclusions here are a 13-inch Retina display alongside a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor. Plus, Touch ID makes the cut as well, which is paired with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life. More below.

Use your savings towards Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub. At $36 when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a perfect option to ensure the MacBook Air is ready for school and more. It adds three USB 3.0 ports, HDMI and Gigabit Ethernet into your portable workstation.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display
  • Touch ID
  • Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor
  • Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Fast SSD Storage
  • 8GB memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life
  • Latest Apple-designed keyboard
  • OS : macOS Sierra (10.12)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best Buy Apple

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go