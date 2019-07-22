Apple’s prev-gen. MacBook Air drops to one of its best prices yet from $950

Amazon currently offers Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air starting at $949.99 for the 128GB model. You’ll find it selling for the same price at Best Buy as well as with added tax benefits at B&H. Today’s price drop is good for a nearly $250 discount, is $49 under our previous mention and is right around the best price we’ve seen to date. Step up to the 256GB model at $1,099.99. Standout inclusions here are a 13-inch Retina display alongside a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor. Plus, Touch ID makes the cut as well, which is paired with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life. More below.

Use your savings towards Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub. At $36 when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a perfect option to ensure the MacBook Air is ready for school and more. It adds three USB 3.0 ports, HDMI and Gigabit Ethernet into your portable workstation.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD Storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

OS : macOS Sierra (10.12)

