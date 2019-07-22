Add Apple’s Space Gray Magic Trackpad 2 to your Mac at an Amazon low of $105

Amazon is currently offering the Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 in Space Gray for $104.99 shipped. Typically selling for $149 direct from Apple, the next best price cut we’re seeing is $136 from B&H. Today’s offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low and is one of the first few discounts we’ve tracked. Magic Trackpad 2 delivers gesture control, Force Touch features, and more to your Mac setup. Apple’s in-house peripheral sports an edge-to-edge glass surface, which is almost 30% larger than the previous generation Magic Trackpad. It also notably charges with a Lightning port. More below

Alternatively, consider pairing Apple’s Space Gray Magic Mouse 2 with your Mac workstation. You’ll still get the matching colorware for your MacBook Pro or Mac mini, so it’s perfect for those who aren’t the biggest trackpad fans. And even better, you’ll save even more than opting for today’s discounted peripheral.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 in Space Gray features:

Bring Force Touch to your Mac with the space gray Apple Magic Trackpad 2. With four force sensors underneath the trackpad surface, you’ll be able to click anywhere and have the Trackpad detect subtle pressure differences you apply for added functionality with Force Touch. The edge-to-edge glass surface area is almost 30% larger than the previous generation Magic Trackpad, so you’ll have more space to use multi-touch gestures. The Magic Trackpad 2 is also rechargeable, thanks to a built-in battery which can run for up to a month on a single charge. This allows it to have a lower profile, which makes scrolling and swiping more comfortable.

