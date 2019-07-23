Apple’s prev. gen. 12.9″ iPad Pro Cell + 512GB down to $699 (Up to $580 off)

- Jul. 23rd 2019 4:30 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $1150 $699
0

B&H is offering Apple’s previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cellular + Wi-Fi 512GB for $699 shipped in Silver ($719 in Gold). This model originally carries a list price of $1,279 and now goes for around $1,149.99 at Best Buy. The comparable current-generation model carries a list price of $1,499 and goes for $1,349 from Apple’s official Amazon store. Today’s deal is the best we can find and $19 under our previous mention. This model does not include the Face ID or USB-C connection of the current variations, but it does sport a massive storage capacity, built-in LTE and more than enough for iPad content creators. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Grab yourself a nice case to keep your precious new iPad Pro safe and sound. Some of the Pad & Quill options are absolutely gorgeous but you could just as well drop $15 on this highly rated option at Amazon.

We also have Apple’s prev-gen. MacBook Air at one of its best prices yet from $950 and Apple’s Space Gray Magic Trackpad 2 at an Amazon low of $105.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 12.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A10X 64-Bit SoC + M10 Coprocessor
  • 4G LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 12MP iSight Camera
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
  • Lightning Connector, Smart Connector

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $1150 $699

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best iPad Deals

Best iPad Deals

Here you'll find all of the best iPad deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, Amazon, B&H and more. Apple currently offers a number of different sizes, including the 7.9-inch iPad mini 4, 9.7-inch iPad Air 2 and iPad Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Each of the these models cover a variety of needs for students, professionals and more.

B&H

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard