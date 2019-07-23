Apple’s prev. gen. 12.9″ iPad Pro Cell + 512GB down to $699 (Up to $580 off)

B&H is offering Apple’s previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cellular + Wi-Fi 512GB for $699 shipped in Silver ($719 in Gold). This model originally carries a list price of $1,279 and now goes for around $1,149.99 at Best Buy. The comparable current-generation model carries a list price of $1,499 and goes for $1,349 from Apple’s official Amazon store. Today’s deal is the best we can find and $19 under our previous mention. This model does not include the Face ID or USB-C connection of the current variations, but it does sport a massive storage capacity, built-in LTE and more than enough for iPad content creators. More details below.

Grab yourself a nice case to keep your precious new iPad Pro safe and sound. Some of the Pad & Quill options are absolutely gorgeous but you could just as well drop $15 on this highly rated option at Amazon.

We also have Apple’s prev-gen. MacBook Air at one of its best prices yet from $950 and Apple’s Space Gray Magic Trackpad 2 at an Amazon low of $105.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

12.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10X 64-Bit SoC + M10 Coprocessor

4G LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 12MP iSight Camera

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

Lightning Connector, Smart Connector

