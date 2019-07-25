Score yourself a Nintendo refurb NES Classic Edition console today for $50

The official Nintendo eBay store is offering the NES Classic Edition for $50 shipped in refurbished condition. These units have been refurbished by Nintendo and include a 1-year warranty, as well as all the usual accessories. The sought-after NES mini carries a list price of $60 right now at Target, but is hard to come by otherwise. While we have seen better deals earlier in the year, they were mostly relegated to new Google Express customers and the like. If you have been clamoring to get your hands on one of these, you can score $10 off right now. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and down below for more details.

One major issue folks had with the mini NES was the tiny controller cables. These $17 extensions will likely remove some of the headache from having to sit so close to the screen.

NES Classic Edition Details:

The NES Classic Edition is now available as an Authentic Nintendo Refurbished set only from Nintendo, and it comes with our standard one year warranty. Although it may have minor cosmetic blemishes, it is guaranteed to be fully functional. We think you will find the standards for Authentic Nintendo Refurbished Products are VERY high. The system comes in a plain cardboard box.

What’s in the box?

NES Classic Edition system

One NES Classic Controller

HDMI cable

AC adapter

30 pre-installed games

