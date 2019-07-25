Black Friday in July Game Deals: Cuphead $15, RE 2 $30, Spyro Reignited $22.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy has launched a massive Black Friday in July sale. You’ll need a free My Best Buy membership to get early access today, but there are some great deals to be had. One particular standout is the digital version of Cuphead for Xbox One at $14.99. The regularly $20 run n’ gun meets boss gauntlet rarely drops this low. In fact, most sales keep it at around $16 or $17. If you haven’t given this amazing, albeit quite challenging, platformer a go, now’s your chance. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Resident Evil 2, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Dark Souls Remastered, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Octopath Traveler and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Resident Evil 2 $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $35.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Target on PS4 and Xbox One with store pickup
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $22.50 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon
- Dark Souls Remastered $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon
- SEGA Genesis Classics $15 (Reg. $20+) | Best Buy
- My Best Buy only
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- My Best Buy only
- Octopath Traveler $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay Daily Deals
- Matched at Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $20 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go from $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Or with bonus SteelBook from $40
- Banner Saga Trilogy Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Yakuza 0 $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Hundreds of digital PlayStation games up to 75% off | PSN
- Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary from $19 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $20 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox One $35 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Using code RAGE2519 at checkout
- Or $40 at Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
