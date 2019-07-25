Black Friday in July Game Deals: Cuphead $15, RE 2 $30, Spyro Reignited $22.50, more

- Jul. 25th 2019 9:27 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy has launched a massive Black Friday in July sale. You’ll need a free My Best Buy membership to get early access today, but there are some great deals to be had. One particular standout is the digital version of Cuphead for Xbox One at $14.99. The regularly $20 run n’ gun meets boss gauntlet rarely drops this low. In fact, most sales keep it at around $16 or $17. If you haven’t given this amazing, albeit quite challenging, platformer a go, now’s your chance. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Resident Evil 2, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Dark Souls Remastered, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Octopath Traveler and many more down below. 

