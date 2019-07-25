Back up all your memories with WD’s easystore 10TB Drive: $160 (Reg. $250)

As part of its Black Friday in July sale, Best Buy is offering the WD easystore 10TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $159.99 shipped. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to get early access, but you can sign-up for free right here. Originally $300, it sells for more like $250 these days and is now $90 off. Today’s deal is matching the all-time low and is the best we can find. The easy store drives are among our favorite in the category and the massive 10TB storage is ideal for backing up al your precious memories and important files. It has a USB 3.0 interface with data transfer rates up to 5Gbps. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The 10TB of storage might be overkill for you and if that’s the case check out these smaller options. The WD 4TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive carries solid ratings, server-ready quality internals and a $90 price tag to go with it. We also still have Samsung’s big boy 860 QVO 4TB SSD at $150 off plus even more storage deals from $40 right here.

Browse through the the Best Buy Black Friday in July Apple deals right here.

WD easystore 10TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive:

Preserve important files with this Western Digital Easystore hard drive. Automatic backup software regularly backs up data so you don’t lose any files, and its USB 3.0 interface quickly transfers information to and from your computer. This Western Digital Easystore hard drive has a 10TB capacity for storing multiple videos, photos and documents.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!