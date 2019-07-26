Samsung’s metal BAR Flash Drives drop to Amazon all-time lows (Up to 33% off)

Amazon is now offering the 256GB Samsung BAR Plus Flash Drive in Gray or Silver for $41.99 shipped. Matched at B&H and Newegg. Regularly as much as $63 at Best Buy, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, matching the previous deal price and the best we can find. These USB 3.1 flash drives (backwards compatible with 3.0 and 2.0) feature a rigged metal casing and handy key ring. You’re also looking at transfer speeds of up to 300MB/s. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,600 Amazon customers. Head below for more deals on these drives, from 32GB to 128GB capacities.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While the deals aren’t quite as deep as the big boy model above, we are also seeing solid price drops on the rest of the metal BAR Plus line at Amazon. They aren’t the biggest deals ever, but we are either looking at Amazon all-time lows or very close to it (within cents) on all of today’s deals.

Need some serious heavy duty storage instead? WD’s portable 1TB SSD is down to the all-time low at $130 from Amazon (Reg. $170+) and we have some great deals on WD Red drives for your NAS setup. Or just back up all your memories with WD’s easystore 10TB Drive at $160 (Reg. $250).

Samsung BAR Plus Flash Drive:

Redefine everyday file transfers with speeds up to 300MB/s

Reliable and secure storage for your photos, videos, music, and files

Rugged metal casing for durability with key ring to prevent loss

Safeguard your data (Water proof, shock proof, magnet proof, temperature proof, x-ray proof)

USB 3.1 flash drive with backwards compatibility (USB 3.0, USB 2.0)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!