Add WD’s Red 4TB NAS drive to your storage array for $90 (Reg. $100+)

- Jul. 26th 2019 2:02 pm ET

0

Newegg is offering the Western Digital Red 4TB NAS 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive for $89.99 shipped when the code EMCTCVB38 is used at checkout. This is down from its $130 going rate at retailers like Best Buy, $100 price at Amazon, and is among the best discounts we’ve tracked in a while. I’ve used WD’s Red 4TB drive in many of my computers and NAS systems. It’s reliable, well-priced, and offers a fantastic 3-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For those that don’t need quite as much storage, the Western Digital Red 1TB NAS 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive is just $62 shipped. You’ll get the same reliability and warranty here, just a lower amount of overall storage.

Western Digital Red 4TB NAS HDD features:

  • Specifically designed for use in NAS systems with up to 8 bays
  • Supports up to 180 TB/yr workload rate. Workload Rate is defined as the amount of user data transferred to or from the hard drive. Workload Rate is annualized (TB transferred times (8760 / recorded power on hours). Workload Rate will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations
  • NASware firmware for compatibility
  • Small and home office NAS systems in a 24/7 environment
  • 3 year manufacturer’s limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Newegg Western Digital

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide