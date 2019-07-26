Add WD’s Red 4TB NAS drive to your storage array for $90 (Reg. $100+)

Newegg is offering the Western Digital Red 4TB NAS 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive for $89.99 shipped when the code EMCTCVB38 is used at checkout. This is down from its $130 going rate at retailers like Best Buy, $100 price at Amazon, and is among the best discounts we’ve tracked in a while. I’ve used WD’s Red 4TB drive in many of my computers and NAS systems. It’s reliable, well-priced, and offers a fantastic 3-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For those that don’t need quite as much storage, the Western Digital Red 1TB NAS 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive is just $62 shipped. You’ll get the same reliability and warranty here, just a lower amount of overall storage.

Western Digital Red 4TB NAS HDD features:

Specifically designed for use in NAS systems with up to 8 bays

Supports up to 180 TB/yr workload rate. Workload Rate is defined as the amount of user data transferred to or from the hard drive. Workload Rate is annualized (TB transferred times (8760 / recorded power on hours). Workload Rate will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations

NASware firmware for compatibility

Small and home office NAS systems in a 24/7 environment

3 year manufacturer’s limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!