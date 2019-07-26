WD’s portable 1TB SSD is down to a new low of $130 at Amazon (Reg. $170+)

Amazon is offering the WD 1TB My Passport Go SSD for $129.99 shipped. This is under its $200+ list price, a discount from the $170 going rate at Amazon, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you need both speed and portability for your storage, this drive is for you. It’s rugged and built to withstand a 2-meter drop. The cable built-in. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Need portable storage but aren’t as worried about speed? Check out the Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive for $45 shipped. What you’re sacrificing here is speed and the rugged design, but it’ll still give you 1TB of portable storage.
WD 1TB My Passport Go SSD features:
- Drop-resistant up to 2 meters, with a rubber protective bumper to endure bumps and shakes even while the drive is plugged in
- Pocket-sized drive has a built-in cable for convenient portability
- Solid state drive with no moving parts, purposefully designed and manufactured by WD for high reliability and dependability
- 2.5x faster than most portable hard drives with up to 400MB/s performance|Based on read speed and internal testing. As used for transfer rate, megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per second. Performance will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations
- 3-year manufacturer’s limited warranty
