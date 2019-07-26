WD’s portable 1TB SSD is down to a new low of $130 at Amazon (Reg. $170+)

Amazon is offering the WD 1TB My Passport Go SSD for $129.99 shipped. This is under its $200+ list price, a discount from the $170 going rate at Amazon, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you need both speed and portability for your storage, this drive is for you. It’s rugged and built to withstand a 2-meter drop. The cable built-in. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Need portable storage but aren’t as worried about speed? Check out the Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive for $45 shipped. What you’re sacrificing here is speed and the rugged design, but it’ll still give you 1TB of portable storage.

WD 1TB My Passport Go SSD features:

Drop-resistant up to 2 meters, with a rubber protective bumper to endure bumps and shakes even while the drive is plugged in

Pocket-sized drive has a built-in cable for convenient portability

Solid state drive with no moving parts, purposefully designed and manufactured by WD for high reliability and dependability

2.5x faster than most portable hard drives with up to 400MB/s performance|Based on read speed and internal testing. As used for transfer rate, megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per second. Performance will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations

3-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

