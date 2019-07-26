Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale has AirPlay 2 4K TVs from $400, more

- Jul. 26th 2019 8:56 am ET

As part of its Black Friday in July sale, Best Buy is offering a number of great 4K TVs on sale along with numerous home theater deals. Our favorite from the pack? VIZIO’s P-Series 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart UHDTV for $999.99 shipped. This is down from its $1,400 going rate, beats our 4th of July mention by $300, and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. VIZIO’s P-Series is the best the company has to offer. I’ve got a similar model at home right now and it’s a beautiful display. With an edge-to-edge design, 200 local dimming zones, UltraBright 1100, Quantum Color, and more, this TV does it all. Plus, this TV will be getting an update with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit later this summer. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage for more details. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Plenty more deals are after the jump.

Looking for an HD or 8K TV instead? Check out our roundup from yesterday with prices starting at just $90.

No matter what TV you buy, we’d recommend heading over to Amazon and picking up a mount. The Cheetah Dual Articulating Arm TV Wall Mount holds up to a 65-inch screen and is just $30 shipped. This is designed to hold just about any TV in this roundup, making it a great universal choice.

VIZIO 65-inch P-Series 4K TV:

Enjoy immersive visual content with this 65-inch VIZIO P-Series UHD smart TV. The Wi-Fi capability enables seamless media streaming, while the five HDMI inputs and USB and Ethernet ports connect to external sources. This VIZIO P-Series UHD smart TV provides 4K picture quality for true-to-life viewing experience, and two 10W speakers deliver audio.

