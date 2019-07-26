Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale has AirPlay 2 4K TVs from $400, more

As part of its Black Friday in July sale, Best Buy is offering a number of great 4K TVs on sale along with numerous home theater deals. Our favorite from the pack? VIZIO’s P-Series 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart UHDTV for $999.99 shipped. This is down from its $1,400 going rate, beats our 4th of July mention by $300, and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. VIZIO’s P-Series is the best the company has to offer. I’ve got a similar model at home right now and it’s a beautiful display. With an edge-to-edge design, 200 local dimming zones, UltraBright 1100, Quantum Color, and more, this TV does it all. Plus, this TV will be getting an update with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit later this summer. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage for more details. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Plenty more deals are after the jump.
Looking for an HD or 8K TV instead? Check out our roundup from yesterday with prices starting at just $90.
No matter what TV you buy, we’d recommend heading over to Amazon and picking up a mount. The Cheetah Dual Articulating Arm TV Wall Mount holds up to a 65-inch screen and is just $30 shipped. This is designed to hold just about any TV in this roundup, making it a great universal choice.
Other great 4K UHDTV deals:
- VIZIO 50-inch: $400 (Reg. $550)
- Dolby Vizion, HDR10
- M-Series
- VIZIO 55-inch: $550 (Reg. $750)
- Dolby Vizion, HDR10
- M-Series
- VIZIO 65-inch: $750 (Reg. $1,000)
- Dolby Vizion, HDR10
- M-Series
- VIZIO 75-inch: $1,800 (Reg. $2,500)
- Dolby Vision, HDR10
- P-Series
- LG 86-inch: $2,200 (Reg. $3,000)
- Dolby VIsion, HDR10
- Samsung 43-inch The Frame: $1,000 (Reg. $1,300)
- HDR10+
- Samsung 49-inch The Frame: $1,200 (Reg. $1,700)
- HDR10+
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame: $1,300 (Reg. $2,000)
- HDR10+
- Samsung 65-inch The Frame: $1,800 (Reg. $2,800)
- HDR10+
- …and more…
Other home theater deals:
- Insignia 2.0-Channel: $50 (Reg. $100)
- VIZIO 2.0-Channel: $60 (Reg. $80)
- Polk Audio 2.1-Channel: $130 (Reg. $200)
- LG 2.1-Channel: $180 (Reg. $280)
- Polk 2.1-Channel Magnifi Mini: $200 (Reg. $300)
- Polk 2.1-Channel Command Bar: $200 (Reg. $300)
- VIZIO 3.1.2-Channel: $270 (Reg. $470)
- Dolby Atmos
- Onkyo 7.2-Channel AirPlay Receiver: $300 (Reg. $400)
- Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
- AirPlay 2
- VIZIO 5.1.2-Channel: $300 (Reg. $500)
- Dolby Atmos
- VIZIO 5.1.4-Channel: $700 (Reg. $1,000)
- Dolby Atmos
- …and more…
VIZIO 65-inch P-Series 4K TV:
Enjoy immersive visual content with this 65-inch VIZIO P-Series UHD smart TV. The Wi-Fi capability enables seamless media streaming, while the five HDMI inputs and USB and Ethernet ports connect to external sources. This VIZIO P-Series UHD smart TV provides 4K picture quality for true-to-life viewing experience, and two 10W speakers deliver audio.
