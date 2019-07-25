As part of its Black Friday in July sale, Best Buy is offering a number of HD, 4K, and 8K smart TVs on sale. Our favorite is the Toshiba 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision Fire TV Edition on sale for $369.99 shipped. You’ll need to become a My Best Buy member if you’re not one already, but don’t worry, it’s free to join. Normally $450, the only time we’ve seen it lower was on Prime Day 2018, when it dropped to $360 before quickly selling out. In just a few short days, I’ll be moving into a new apartment. This is the TV I personally chose to hang on my wall, thanks to the built-in Fire TV OS, Dolby Vision, and budget-friendly price point. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Shop the entire sale here.

No matter what TV you buy, we’d recommend swinging by Amazon to pick up a mount. If you’re planning on getting the Toshiba above, here’s the model I personally went with. It can hold up to a 55-inch screen weighing 99 pounds. Plus, it’s fully articulating so you can turn the TV any which way you want, making for the perfect viewing experience. It’s only $19 Prime shipped, making it budget-friendly, too.

We’d also recommend at least grabbing this VIZIO 2.0-Channel Soundbar for $60 shipped at Amazon. Built-in TV speakers are never great, so upgrading to a soundbar is the perfect way to make your movie-watching experience more enjoyable.

Other great HD, 4K, and 8K TVs on sale:

Note: prices are via My Best Buy member discount.

