Upgrade TV audio for $60 with a VIZIO 29-inch 2.0-Channel Sound Bar (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 29-inch 2.0-Channel Sound Bar (SB2920-C6) for $59.99 shipped. That’s $19 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. I’ve been using a VIZIO sound bar for a couple of years now. I had heard good things about them and decided to take the plunge when it went on sale and I’m happy I did. Audio is much improved and its minimalist form-factor helps it blend in nearly anywhere. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers. If you’re in need of a TV, swing by our roundup of discounts found in Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale. A variety of sound bars are on sale there, too.

Mount your new sound bar to the TV with WALI’s $12 Universal Bracket. Just remember to clip the on-page coupon. Going this route will help keep your home theater free of clutter and help rid the need for an entertainment center. This bracket supports mounting sound bars above or below most 32 to 70-inch TVs.

VIZIO 29-inch 2.0-Channel Sound Bar features:

95 dB of room-filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1% total harmonic distortion. Sound Bar Frequency: 70 Hz – 19 KHz

Built-in Bluetooth lets you lose the wires and listen to your music with a tap of a finger

Easy upgrade that boosts sound with a powerful punch

Premium audio with DTS Studio SoundTM, DTS Tru Volume TM and DTS TruSurroundTM

Easy Setup – Connect the Sound Bar to your TV using one of the included cables. Refer user manual for troubleshooting steps.

