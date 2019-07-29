Program the $123.50 Sphero BOLT from your iPhone at its second-best price yet

Amazon offers the Sphero BOLT App-enabled Robot for $123.32 shipped. Also at Best Buy for $2 more. Typically selling for $150, today’s offer is good for an 18% discount, comes within cents of our previous mention from February and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Standout features on BOLT include iPhone and Android control, as well as the ability to fully program the robot with either a drag-and-drop interface or even Javascript. It also sports a programmable LED matrix and other ways to inspire STEAM concepts and spark an interest in coding. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 180 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

We also recently included the Sphero BOLT in our roundup of favorite coding kits, saying that it “shines as one of the most programmable robots out there.”

For a more simplistic coding robot, Sphero Mini packs much of the same app-control and other programming functionality as the BOLT, just without the LED matrix and some other higher-end features. But at 60% less, it’s a notable option regardless.

Sphero BOLT features:

Play interactive games with this app-enabled Sphero BOLT robot. The durable 73mm sphere is scratch-resistant, so it always looks nice, and it’s sealed to protect the electronic matrix, light sensor and infrared sensor. Inductive charging powers this Sphero BOLT robot, so there’s no need to open the case or replace batteries.

