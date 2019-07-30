Score the ASUS Chromebook 14 at a new Amazon all-time low of $224 (Reg. $270)

- Jul. 30th 2019 1:10 pm ET

Get this deal
$270 $224
0

Amazon offers the ASUS Chromebook 14 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB (C423NA-DH02) for $223.88 shipped. Normally selling for $270, today’s offer is a new all-time low at Amazon, the second-best we’ve seen overall and the lowest outside of limited Rakuten sales. Right now B&H has it on sale for $240. This ASUS Chromebook features 32GB of onboard storage as well as 4GB of RAM. Though the most notable feature is a built-in USB-C port, which makes a cut alongside Dual USB-A and a microSD card slot for expanding the storage. Expect to enjoy 10 hours of battery life per charge. Ratings are still coming in, but ASUS Chromebooks are well-reviewed overall.

A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook when out and about.

Don’t forget that HP’s touchscreen Chromebook 14 has returned to Prime Day pricing at $330.

ASUS Chromebook 14 features:

The 14″ 32GB C423 Chromebook from ASUS features a 14″ NanoEdge display with thin bezels for a 78% screen-to-body ratio. Moreover, its 180° hinge lets you lay it flat for an easier time sharing onscreen content with others. Specs-wise, it’s built with a 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. Its display, which is driven by integrated Intel HD graphics, has a 1366 x 768 resolution for crisp, clear HD content playback. Other integrated features include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, a microSDXC card reader, USB Type-A & Type-C ports, a webcam, microphones, speakers, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The operating system installed is Chrome OS.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$270 $224

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Chromebook

Chromebook
Asus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go