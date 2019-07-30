Score the ASUS Chromebook 14 at a new Amazon all-time low of $224 (Reg. $270)

Amazon offers the ASUS Chromebook 14 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB (C423NA-DH02) for $223.88 shipped. Normally selling for $270, today’s offer is a new all-time low at Amazon, the second-best we’ve seen overall and the lowest outside of limited Rakuten sales. Right now B&H has it on sale for $240. This ASUS Chromebook features 32GB of onboard storage as well as 4GB of RAM. Though the most notable feature is a built-in USB-C port, which makes a cut alongside Dual USB-A and a microSD card slot for expanding the storage. Expect to enjoy 10 hours of battery life per charge. Ratings are still coming in, but ASUS Chromebooks are well-reviewed overall.

A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook when out and about.

Don’t forget that HP’s touchscreen Chromebook 14 has returned to Prime Day pricing at $330.

ASUS Chromebook 14 features:

The 14″ 32GB C423 Chromebook from ASUS features a 14″ NanoEdge display with thin bezels for a 78% screen-to-body ratio. Moreover, its 180° hinge lets you lay it flat for an easier time sharing onscreen content with others. Specs-wise, it’s built with a 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. Its display, which is driven by integrated Intel HD graphics, has a 1366 x 768 resolution for crisp, clear HD content playback. Other integrated features include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, a microSDXC card reader, USB Type-A & Type-C ports, a webcam, microphones, speakers, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The operating system installed is Chrome OS.

