Shave 66% off Lenovo’s Daydream-enabled Mirage VR Camera at a new low of $100

Amazon offers the Lenovo Mirage Daydream-compatible VR Camera for $99.99 shipped. Normally selling for $300, you’ll find it at B&H on sale for $260 right now. That’s good for a 66% discount, is the first time we’ve seen it under $140 and a new all-time low. Lenovo’s camera features a 180-degree field of view and with dual 13MP sensors, can capture 3D video. Google Daydream support means you can record content and view it back later with a compatible headset. Rated 4+ stars from 50% of customers and you can learn more in our hands-on look. Head below for more.

Use your savings to grab the JOBY GorillaPod 325 and always ensure you can get the perfect shot. This $15 accessory is a must-have way to enhance the Mirage Camera, especially if you’ll be recording while out and about.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing the companion Lenovo’s standalone QHD Mirage Solo VR Headset at $200, saving you 50% off the going rate.

Lenovo Mirage VR Camera features:

The Lenovo Mirage Camera can capture everything in front of you with point-and-shoot simplicity. Its dual 13MP cameras feature wide-angle fisheye lenses which, when stitched using your phone or computer, can render a hemispherical 180° field of view in both 2D and 3D. Video resolutions up to UHD 4K can be captured at 30 fps.

