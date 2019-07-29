Amazon slashes 50% off Lenovo’s standalone QHD Mirage Solo VR Headset: $200

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Mirage Solo Standalone VR Headset for $199.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s 50% off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $40. If you’ve been wanting to take VR for a spin but don’t have the desire to set up a big PC rig, this standalone headset makes for a great alternative. It sports a QHD resolution that’s made to provide vivid visuals and immersive experiences. Lenovo prioritized comfort in this design, with the promise that ‘you’ll forget you were wearing it’. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Protect your investment with this $31 Hard Travel Case. It’s made specifically with Lenovo’s Mirage Solo headset in mind, ensuring a great fit that’s impact resistant and shockproof. There’s enough room for the headset, controllers, and necessary cables.

Lenovo Mirage Solo Standalone VR Headset features:

STANDALONE VR HEADSET: Stow away the phones, expensive PCs and cumbersome cables and just experience awesome VR–without the extra hassle. With Worldsense technology, you can move naturally and truly explore your virtual world, free from external sensors

POWERFUL VR HARDWARE: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile VR Platform, the Lenovo Mirage Solo delivers untethered high-quality, immersive VR experiences with the ability to feature 6 degrees of freedom movement, 3D audio and 4K visuals with natural interactions

