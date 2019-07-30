Monoprice just debuted its new Maker Ultimate 2 3D Printer and is now offering it for $429.99 shipped when code NEW36045 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $50 savings on the brand-new 3D printer and is the very first price drop we’ve seen. We previously reviewed the original Maker Ultimate, finding it to be suitable entry-level option. This time around, the company is enhancing the experience by incorporating in an auto-leveling print bed alongside other additions. The Maker Ultimate 2 sports a fully-enclosed design to maintain internal temperatures while printing. And it also includes a filament detector stops prints automatically when you run out of material. More details below.

Monoprice’s new Maker Ultimate 2 3D Printer is compatible with PLA, ABS, TPU and other filaments. A perfect way to make use of your savings is to grab some different colored PLA filament at Amazon and let your imagination run wild while creating.

Alternatively, consider the lower-end Monoprice Select Mini 3D Printer v2 Printer at $190. It gives up many of the more premium pieces of functionality of the Maker Ultimate 2, but is much more affordable for those just getting started.

And speaking of ways to kickstart your 3D printing hobby, be sure to check out our recent getting started piece. We go over some useful hardware and software, as well as ways to put the printer to use.

Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2 3D Printer features:

The Ultimate 2 3D Printer includes a host of features that makes it easier than ever to get perfect 3D prints with a minimum of hassle. The full enclosure helps maintain internal temperatures, ensuring that drafts, air conditioning, and other environmental factors have no effect on the print and making it easier to work with materials like ASA and ABS without fear of warping. The enclosure is lit internally with LED lights, allowing to you monitor the print without the need for a flashlight or other spot lighting.

