Do you love the TV show Friends? If so, Pottery Barn just launched a new collection full of pieces from the hit show for its 25th anniversary, today. This line is filled with a total of fourteen pieces including an Apothecary Coffee Table, which you might remember from one particular episode. In the collection, you can also find mugs from the famous coffee shop, pillows with Monica’s front door and much more. Better yet, prices in this collaboration start at just $15. Head below to find our favorite pieces from the new Pottery Barn Friends collection.

“Friends is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, and we are excited to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary with this spirited Friends-inspired collection for the home,” Pottery Barn president Marta Benson said in a statement.

Apothercary Coffee Table

One of the featured pieces from this line is the Apothercary Coffee Table. This iconic piece was recreated down to the last detail, including retro drawers that were originally designed for individual CD’s. In the show, Rachel swore she picked up from a flea market in an attempt to hide from Phoebe that it was in fact from Pottery Barn. This piece is beautiful whether you are Friends fan or not, however it does come with a steep price tag of $1,099.

Friends x Pottery Barn Pillows

These throw pillows in the Pottery Barn Friends collection are perfect for any fan. One of the pillows that stands out is this purple throw that has Monica’s iconic apartment door on it with a golden peephole picture frame and all.

You can also greet you guests with the Friends “Welcome” pillow that comes with fun tassels too. It also has a neutral color scheme that will go with almost any home. This option is a little longer in length than the top style, and its priced at $50.

Friends Mugs

Friends is known for trips to that famous Manhattan coffee shop and so Pottery Barn launched a line of mugs for you to sip from. All of the mugs have slangs or logos from the show including one with Joey Doesn’t Share Food with an illustration of his perfect sandwich. The mugs start at just $14.50 and range to $24. These mugs would also be wonderful gift ideas for a Friends lover.

Friends Door Mat

Finally, one of my favorite pieces in this collection is the Friends Doormat. It features the iconic “Friends” logo and a welcome above it. This is a perfect way to welcome your guests and it will make your front door pop. Best of all, it comes with a budget-friendly price tag of just $20.

Which piece from the Pottery Barn Friends Collaboration is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the best of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home items under $100.

