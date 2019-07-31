Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Orbi CBR40 All-in-One DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem and 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $213.99 shipped. Typically selling for $270 these days, that’s good for a just over 20% discount, is $26 under the previous price drop and is a new all-time low at Amazon. Meant to replace both pieces of your home’s networking setup, NETGEAR’s Orbi combo device brings up to 2.2Gbps speeds to your Wi-Fi. It can cover up to 2,000 square feet with 802.11ac connectivity and features four Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Another notable perk of this 2-in-1 system is that it allows you to ditch the rental modem from your ISP. That saves up up to $120 per year, further adding to the Orbi’s value. This model is compatible with various internet service providers like XFINITY from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox and more. Though just to be safe, it’s a smart idea to double check before pulling the trigger on your latest network upgrade.

Don’t forget that you can still save $170 on NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi + Modem System at $230. Plus TP-Link’s 2-Port Gigabit Powerline Ethernet Kit is down to $50 (23% off) and more.

If a normal Wi-Fi system just won’t cut it for you, consider getting started with Ubiquiti’s line of prosumer gear to overhaul your network.

NETGEAR Orbi Cable Modem + Wi-Fi Router features:

Replaces both your cable modem and router—saves money (up to $156/yr in equipment rental fees), reduces clutter, and increases WiFi performance—expand your coverage with Orbi satellite extenders (sold separately)

Cable modem is up to 32X faster internet for smooth uninterrupted connections and max download speeds, (thanks to DOCSIS 3.0 modem with 32 x 8 channel bonding)

Router eliminates WiFi dead zones and buffering for super-fast, reliable streaming and gaming—room to room, wall to wall, floor to floor—with 2,000 square feet of consistent coverage at speeds up to 2.2 Gbps

