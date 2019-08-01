Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless Earbuds return to Amazon all-time low of $60

Amazon offers the Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless Headphones for $60 shipped. Regularly up to $100, this is a match of the Amazon all-time low price and the best we can currently find. Notable features include eight hours worth of battery life, Jaybird’s well-known secure-fit earbud system, and a sweatproof design that’s made to stand up to stringent workouts. Use the Jaybird smartphone app to set custom EQ levels and more. While reviews are somewhat mixed here, Jaybird’s line of products has solid ratings across the board.

The rest of Jaybird’s entire lineup is on sale as well, including the previous generation X3 Sports for $38. You’ll find many of the same features here in an even more attractive price tag. Check out the entire lot right here.

In case you missed it, Jaybird unveiled its new truly wireless earbuds yesterday to much fanfare. Our hands-on review dives into all the best features and more.

Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless Headphones feature:

Secure-fit – you don’t have to Think about your ultra-small buds staying in while you run, no matter how hard you run

Speedfit – switch to an Under-Ear fit in Seconds for easy access to the mic when a call comes in

Sweat-proof – Double hydrophobic nano coated, sweat is a part of your routine, and freedom 2S sweat-proofing technology stands up to every drop of sweat you dish out

Custom sound – pump up the bass – freedom 2 works with the Jaybird app to give you your music, your way with drop-free Bluetooth signal strength

