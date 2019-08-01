Add Razer’s Seiren X Streaming Mic to your setup at a low of $67 (21% off)

- Aug. 1st 2019 8:17 am ET

$85 $67
0

Amazon offers the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone for $66.79 shipped. Also at Walmart. Having originally fetched $100, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for $85. That’s good for a 21% discount and matches the Prime Day pricing for the Amazon all-time low. Outfit your battlestation with Razer’s Seiren X USB Microphone and be ready to stream all of your gameplay. With a 20Hz to 20Khz frequency response range, this mic also features a built-in shock mount, super cardioid pickup pattern for reducing background noise, and USB connectivity. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 170 customers.

If you’re in search of a more affordable option, the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone will run you $49 at Amazon. It features the same USB design, but with lower audio fidelity. It also lacks the built-in shock mount and some of the more premium inclusions of the Seiren X.

Don’t forget that Blue’s Yeticaster Professional Broadcast Bundle is down to a new low at $169.

Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone features:

  • Super cardioid pickup pattern – sound is recorded at a tighter angle, reducing unwanted background noise and providing crisp clear audio
  • Built in shock mount – dampens vibrations to help protect your stream against sound abnormalities
  • Compact and sleek – delivers superior audio broadcasting in a compact form factor

