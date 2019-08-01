Keep an eye on deliveries with Ring Video Doorbell Pro at $179 (Save $70)

B&H currently offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $179 shipped. Typically selling for $249 at Amazon, that saves you $70 and brings the price down to within $10 of the Prime Day mention. Today’s offer is the third lowest we’ve seen and comes within $18 of the all-time low from a limited Rakuten offer. If you missed out on the Prime-exclusive sale last month, this is a pretty compelling discount. Ring Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30 days of free cloud storage. Dual-band Wi-Fi support is another included feature as well as enhanced motion detection as well so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside your door. Those inclusions all stack up to make it the most capable video doorbell in Amazon’s lineup. Over 15,600 Amazon shoppers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Those who’d prefer to score some extra savings and can live without the higher-end features will be right at home with the Ring Video Doorbell at $100. It’s a perfect option to monitor package deliveries without breaking the bank.

Plus for more ways to expand your home security setup, Ring Stick Up Cam has returned to its second lowest all-time price at $149 (Save $30).

And don’t forget to check out our recent review of the Eufy Video Doorbell, which features HD Video and advanced motion detection.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!