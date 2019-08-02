You have to see these new Sugarfina collectible Nintendo boxes. Filled with sweet treats, the crossover collaboration with Nintendo features some amazing candy boxes for your game room and your sweet tooth. From individual themed-candy boxes to the 3-piece, design-your-own NES bento box, you’ll definitely want to head below for a closer look.

Collectible Nintendo Boxes with a Sweet Treat

There are several themed containers of individual candies including pineapple invisible stars, juicy apple flavored Luigi mushrooms and chocolate Goomba caramels. There is also Princess Peach milk chocolate pearls, but I have my eye on those Bowser chocolate eggs right now. However, the best part here is the collectible Nintendo boxes you can put them in.

The 2-piece design your own NES controller box is certainly a standout at $20. Officially designed in partnership with Nintendo, you get to choose which of the aforementioned themed candies come inside your new NES bento box.

Although, it doesn’t get much better than the complete NES collectible Nintendo box. It includes 3 candy packages of your choice tucked inside the front drawer of the look-a-like console box. The top unfolds to reveal a cut-out, end-of-level castle scene from the original Mario Bros. Oh, and it will also play music once it’s opened to the tune of the original Super Mario Bros. theme song (activated by light). This one is listed at $30 direct from Sugarfina.

The ultimate gift for the retro-gaming aficionado. Created exclusively in partnership with our friends at Nintendo, these limited-edition [collectible Nintendo boxes] are next-level gifting at its finest. Designed to resemble the classic Nintendo Entertainment System, this collector’s edition gift box plays the Super Mario Bros.™ theme song when opened (activated by light). Inside is the iconic end-of-level castle scene, as well as a drawer that pulls out to reveal an underground world and three Nintendo Candy Cubes (chosen by you!) from the pixel-perfect collection.

You can browse through the rest of the candy options and collectible Nintendo boxes right here. The individual chocolates and candies sell for $7.50 a pop and there are a few other bundles available there with mystery question block candy boxes and more. Is anyone else all the sudden getting hungry for that Super Mario cereal we saw a while back?

