Save up to 67% on Marvel Carnage digital graphic novels at ComiXology from $1

ComiXology is ending the week by taking up to 67% off a selection of Marvel Carnage digital releases starting at under $1. One standout is Spider-Man: Maximum Carnage at $9.99. Normally selling for $25, that’s good for a 60% discount and is the best we’ve seen on this graphic novel. Spanning 335 pages, this digital collection pits Spider-Man and Venom against the fearsome Carnage. Head below from additional deals from the sale.

Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you can enjoy over 15,000 comics. You won’t own any of the titles, but if you’re an avid reader, it’ll be worth the savings. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Other notable deals:

Spider-Man: Maximum Carnage synopsis:

Collect Maximum Carnage #1-14. Carnage has returned and he’s ready to bring his brand of murder and mayhem to New York. But when Carnage adopts like-minded allies, it becomes Maximum Carnage. Can Spider-Man, Venom and others stop him?

