Kindle E-readers return to Prime Day pricing this weekend from $60

Best Buy’s 3-day sale is delivering a number of notable deals this weekend, including hefty price drops on the latest Kindle E-readers. You can grab Amazon’s all-new Kindle for $59.99. That’s a $30 savings from the regular price and a match of our Prime Day 2019 mention. The latest Kindle features a 167 ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.
You can also grab the previous generation Kindle Oasis E-reader for $174.99. That’s down $25 from Amazon’s current sale price and as much as $75 off the regular going rate. Ships with a 7-inch display, support for Audible and Bluetooth headphones, along with up to 32GB of storage capacity. Rated 4/5 stars.
While we’re talking Kindle, make sure to check out this week’s review of the latest Oasis E-reader. It’s one of our favorite pieces of tech out there right now and offers stellar value for the money.
Kindle features:
- Adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hours—indoors and outdoors, day and night.
- Purpose-built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.
- Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.
- Select from millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks. Kindle holds thousands of titles so you can take your library with you.
- With Prime Reading, Prime members read free with unlimited access to over a thousand titles.
