Kindle E-readers return to Prime Day pricing this weekend from $60

Best Buy’s 3-day sale is delivering a number of notable deals this weekend, including hefty price drops on the latest Kindle E-readers. You can grab Amazon’s all-new Kindle for $59.99. That’s a $30 savings from the regular price and a match of our Prime Day 2019 mention. The latest Kindle features a 167 ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

You can also grab the previous generation Kindle Oasis E-reader for $174.99. That’s down $25 from Amazon’s current sale price and as much as $75 off the regular going rate. Ships with a 7-inch display, support for Audible and Bluetooth headphones, along with up to 32GB of storage capacity. Rated 4/5 stars.

While we’re talking Kindle, make sure to check out this week’s review of the latest Oasis E-reader. It’s one of our favorite pieces of tech out there right now and offers stellar value for the money.

Kindle features:

Adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hours—indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Purpose-built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.

Select from millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks. Kindle holds thousands of titles so you can take your library with you.

With Prime Reading, Prime members read free with unlimited access to over a thousand titles.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!