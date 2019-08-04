Expand your Kindle library with up to 80% off best-selling eBooks from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection of its Charts best-selling Kindle eBooks on sale from $0.99. As permanent additions to your digital collection, you’ll find a pretty wide range of genres in today’s sale including science fiction works, mysteries and more. Many of these eBooks normally sell for $10 or more and have rarely been discounted before, so today is a great chance to get acclaimed reads. And because the sale focuses on best-sellers, reviews are great across the board. Be sure to check out the entire selection of eBooks right here to find your next favorite title.
Fall of Giants synopsis:
A thirteen-year-old Welsh boy enters a man’s world in the mining pits. . . . An American law student rejected in love finds a surprising new career in Woodrow Wilson’s White House. . . . A housekeeper for the aristocratic Fitzherberts takes a fateful step above her station, while Lady Maud Fitzherbert herself crosses deep into forbidden territory when she falls in love with a German spy. . . . And two orphaned Russian brothers embark on radically different paths when their plan to emigrate to America falls afoul of war, conscription, and revolution.
