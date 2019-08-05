Cubii Jr lets you get some exercise while at work, now $185 (Reg. $249)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Cubii Jr Desk Elliptical for $184.99 shipped in various colors. As a comparison, it typically goes for $249. We’ve previously mentioned it at $185. Cubii’s desk-side elliptical offers eight resistance levels, “easy assembly,” and a built-in monitor that displays calories, time, RPMs and distance. Great for getting a little extra exercise in while at work. Rated 4.5/5 stars by 430 Amazon reviewers.
If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, consider going with a set of resistance bands at $7. Attach one end to your desk leg and make the most of those hours in the office.
Cubii Jr features:
- Patented ergonomic angels provide a smooth elliptical exercise that is low impact on your joints.
- Select from 8 resistance levels, allowing you to adjust and control the intensity of your workout.
- Your purchase includes all required equipment for easy assembly (4 screws and you’re done). Estimated assembly time is 3-5 minutes.
- A built- in display monitor tracks real time, calories, RPM, strides and distance.
