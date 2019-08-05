PiceBrew, the folks behind those countertop DIY homebrewing kits, is turning its attention to a new beverage. The new Pico MultiBrew delivers a new spin on coffee with Keurig-like convenience and an integrated color display. But this model is not just for coffee, it’s also capable of “brewing tea, kombucha, beer and other specialty beverages like horchata.” As you’d expect in 2019, it’s also Wi-Fi-connected. That means you can schedule brew times, monitor progress, and even receive alerts when your machine needs some maintenance. All of this results in the latest from PicoBrew, a brand that is looking to expand its walls beyond your at-home brewery. Hit the jump for more.

Pico MultiBrew takes on Keurig

PicoBrew has a had a series of hits and misses over the years as homebrewing has taken off in the United States. However, no one ever claimed its line to be particularly visually pleasing. The PicoBrew MultiBrew takes some tough lessons that the brand has learned over the years and applies them in a new venture. Thankfully the brand is doing away with its large and boxy utilitarian build for something that will look much more at home on your countertop.

The new PicoBrew MultiBrew ditches the industrial features required for the at-home brewing scene in favor of a clear coffeemaker design. Pico ultimately wants to create a Keurig-like experience and bring on various bean roasters to supply its PicoPaks. Like K-Cups in functionality, but different in build, these pods will continue the trend of one-cup brewing that’s been made so popular in recent years. PicoPaks will be made available through PicoBrew, and the brand is promising quick turnaround from roaster to your door in hopes of eliminating any issues with shelf life, an issue that’s long been an issue with Keurig. Oh, and those pods from Pico are made from environmentally-friendly materials, so you won’t be throwing away hundreds of plastic mini cups each year.

A refined take on the classic single cup design

If you’re like me, you’re probably screaming at this article, “There’s no way it’s as good as fresh ground coffee!” I’m right there with you. Bean aficionados likely aren’t going to reach for the MultiBrew. But Pico is trying to ease some of those concerns with an automated system that blooms your beans at 190-degrees, slowing raising the temperature to ideal levels before your cup of joe is ready.

We don’t yet have a price on the new PicoBrew MultiBrew. It’s going to be more expensive than basic machines, that’s for certain. Our best guess is somewhere south of $200. There’s also no word on the price of each PicoPak. Pre-orders are slated to start in the fall.

