Apple AirPods w/ wireless charging case has the new H1 chip: $166 (Reg. $199)

- Aug. 6th 2019 7:21 am ET

Feature
Trusted seller 6Ave via Rakuten offers the latest Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $165.82 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. You’ll need to be logged into your Rakuten account to apply this code. That takes nearly $34 off the regular going rate and is $13 less than Amazon’s current price. The latest Apple AirPods offers a new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing and longer battery life. Hey Siri allows you to quickly pull up Apple’s virtual assistant, control playback, and more. Ships with the new Qi charging case, so you can say goodbye to wires for good. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Ditch the higher price tag and some features for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Lite earbuds. You’ll miss out on the high-level Apple integration, but for significantly less money you still get the truly wireless design. Not to mention 12-hours of playback keeps the tunes going all day long.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case
  • Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

